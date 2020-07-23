Whiteside County Health Department, businesses team up to notify community about COVID-19 risks

So far, three businesses have been reported by the Whiteside County Health Department as potential exposure risks.

STERLING, Ill. — Normally on a Thursday afternoon, a game of bingo would be in full swing, at the Sterling Moose Family Center.

But now, the lodge is temporarily closed after a patron who tested positive for coronavirus played a game on July 9th. There were about 45 people at the lodge that day.

Officer of the Board Todd Cornilsen calls out the games, and says it was sad to shutdown again after just reopening.

"We were actually open for about a week and half," he says. "It was great for bingo players because these gals have nothing else going on and I mean this is their enjoyment."

The lodge closed to deep clean and partnered with the Whiteside County Health Department to get the word out there about the potential exposure risk.

"What we wanna do with our partners is just to stop (coronavirus spread) as quickly as we can," CEO and Public Health administrator Cheryl Lee says.

The department determines which business to list as a potential exposure risks to the community after going through contact tracing with a positive case. The decision is based on how long the person was there and what kind of contact they had with others.

"We just have to remember right now that mask wearing and social distancing right now when we're getting together with people is most crucial to preventing the spread," Infection Disease Nurse Emily Davy says.

So far, three businesses Whiteside County were listed as potential exposure risks.

Cornilsen says he's ready to reopen the lodge and call out some games again. The lodge opens its bar and grill Friday, July 24 and resume bingo on Tuesday, July 28.