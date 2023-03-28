The city of Princeton is looking for volunteers to remove brush from the streambank and clean trash along River Drive on April 15.

PRINCETON, Iowa — Partners of the city of Princeton and Scott County Watersheds are seeking volunteers to help clean the banks of Whiskey Run Creek on Saturday, April 15. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those interested in registering to participate can find more information by visiting the Princeton website, their Facebook page, or xstreamcleanup.org.

Cleaning materials and a free t-shirt will be provided to those who participate. Volunteers will be asked to help remove invasive brush from the streambank and pick up trash along River Drive.

Organizers said the event will be open to people of all ages and that no prior experience is necessary. They recommend wearing long pants and sturdy shoes.

Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot of the Princeton Fire Department.

According to organizers, the creek is named for its history as a popular drinking spot for rowdy travelers before the coming of the railroad decreased river traffic.