Iowa receives its first shipment of Pfizer coronavrius vaccine

There are six health care sites in Iowa that will receive the state’s first limited number of doses.

IOWA, USA — For months, Iowa's hospital leaders have been preparing for the delivery, storage, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the first shipment of doses will arrive at six health care sites.

The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is among the first sites to receive the first limited number of doses available to Iowans. Health care workers, along with long term care residents and workers, will be among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

About 1,000 doses of the vaccine arrived Monday morning to UIHC, according to a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Health care workers who have direct contact with COVID patients will be among the first to get vaccinated, and that process begins Monday.

According to KCRG-TV9, health care workers in Dubuque County will begin receiving the vaccine on Monday as well. The county will get nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

If the Moderna vaccine receives approval, the county expects to receive 400 doses.

In total, the state will receive more than 170,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this month.