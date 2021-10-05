Westbound I-280 lanes in Rock Island to close for construction

The latest Rebuild Illinois construction plans will close westbound I-280 lanes for a short period of time.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that westbound I-280 lanes in Rock Island will be closed on Thursday evening.

Weather permitting, closed lanes will begin at 7 p.m. and last for approximately 16 hours.

IDOT says the closure is due to a concrete pour of new westbound lanes on the Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River.

Eastbound (Illinois-bound) traffic will not be affected, but vehicles heading westbound will be detoured towards the following locations:

Eastbound Illinois 92 (Centennial Expressway)

Northbound US 67 (Centennial Bridge)

Southbound US 61 and westbound Iowa 22

Westbound I-280 is estimated to reopen traffic at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time through the area and should use alternate routes due to expected delays.

This project is part of the three-year, $50 million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing plans that began in March 2021.