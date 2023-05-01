Weekend Rundown from WQAD and WLLR | Jan. 6 - Jan. 8

The GMQC team talks with WLLR's Dani Howe to discuss all of the best events to attend in the Quad Cities for the weekend of Jan. 6-8!

Davenport Public Library formal wear donation drive

The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program.

You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:

Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Eastern branch located at 6000 Eastern Ave. - Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Quad City Storm tripleheader weekend theme games

The Quad City Storm will host a "Sensory Awareness" night on Friday during their three-game weekend homestand.

The Storm will battle the Fayetteville Marksmen in a weekend triple-header with games at Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday night, audio and visual effects will be modified to an appropriate level for any and all fans.

Saturday is Star Wars Night, and Star Wars characters will be present to interact with fans, while the Storm will sport specialty Star Wars jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

Sunday is Puck and Paws Day, and fans can bring their dogs to the game free of charge. Dog tickets can be obtained at the arena's box office. All dogs must be up to date on shots.

Bald Eagles Days at the QCCA Expo Center

Quad City Bald Eagle Days are almost back at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The annual event, held Jan. 6-8 this year, features numerous educational activities, including live demonstrations for eagles, birds and other animals in the Big Run Wolf Ranch, Incredible Bats and Cold-Blooded Parties shows.

It's the largest event dedicated to the United States' national symbol; commemorating the birds' migration to the QC area in search of food along the Mississippi River.

Here's when the event is open:

Friday, Jan. 6: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for those under 6 years old, $1 for children ages 6-15 and $6 for adults. Kids 6-15 get in free on Friday with a paid adult. All kids under 16 get in free on Friday.