WLLR's Dani Howe joins News 8's Ann Sterling and David Bohlman to go over the must-see events this weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Feb. 17-19.

Here's your rundown:

Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Adventure Show

Hosted at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, the Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Adventure Show will offer entertainment and education on outdoor activities.

The show runs from Thursday through Sunday. Here are the times:

Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: Noon - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Adult tickets cost $8, kids 6-15 cost $1, and kids under 6 years old are free. Veterans and seniors can buy discounted tickets on Friday for $6. Advance tickets can be purchased here.

Speaking panels with outdoorsmen Jim Crowley, Wes Sleeper and Kevin L. Wegner will be featured Friday through Sunday.

Davenport Kiwanis Trivia Night

The Kiwanis Club of Davenport is hosting a charity trivia night on Friday at 6:00 p.m. The funds will support Davenport Community Schools by helping the district train therapy dogs for students.

There will be prizes, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar offering drinks and pizza.

Admission costs $10 per person or $75 if you reserve a table of eight. Advance tickets can be purchased here.

The trivia night will be hosted at the Hickory Grove Event Center, 3504 Hickory Grove, Davenport.

Great River Show Choir Invitational

Hosted at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, the Great River Show Choir Invitational is an all-day competition bringing together school show choirs from around the Quad Cities area and beyond.

The competition runs all day on Saturday with the first show beginning at 8:00 a.m. Finals are scheduled to run from 7:10-10:00 p.m., with the awards ceremony at 10:35 pm.