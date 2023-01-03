'We Say Gay' rally seeks to unite over equality, inclusivity and justice in Iowa

The rally comes as a response to recent legislation impacting the LGBTQ+ community, which has reached record numbers in the Iowa legislature.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from another "We Say Gay" rally in March.

Regional activists, public figures and officials will host a "We Say Gay" rally in Davenport this weekend.

Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed bills that ban discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation issues in schools and gender-affirming care for people under 18.

She also signed the anti-trans "bathroom bill" into law, restricting transgender students from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.

Students from Bettendorf High School hosted a "We Say Gay" walkout back in March in response to the legislation as well.

The Davenport rally is set to take place on Sunday, June 25 at 4:30 p.m. in Vanderveer Park, according to a press release from the head organizer.

Two Iowa state legislators, a Davenport mayoral candidate and many other regional advocates for the LGBTQ+ community are set to speak.

Other speakers may be announced closer to the event but confirmed speakers from the press release are listed below.

Elinor Levin, Iowa State Representative for the Democratic Party

Elinor Levin is the representative for District 89 in Iowa, which includes a significant portion of Iowa City. She spends her time away from the legislature teaching writing, organizing community theater and volunteering in her neighborhood and local business district.

"She is an Iowan by choice, and she wants to ensure that other folks choose Iowa and are able to make a secure, wonderful life here," according to the press release.

Liz Bennett, Iowa State Senator for the Democratic Party

Liz Bennett is the state senator for Senate District 39, which includes most of Cedar Rapids. She began her role in the Iowa Senate in 2022 after four terms in the state house. Bennett is active in her community through her volunteer work and is affiliated with the American Federation of Musicians.

The press release recognizes "her commitment to the cause, even in politically challenging situations" which "has earned her widespread recognition and respect."

Brittany Jones, Independent 2024 Presidential Candidate

Brittany Jones is an unaffiliated candidate for the 2024 presidential election from Oregon. According to her campaign website, she is a Indigenous veteran and mother "who has been advocating for social justice and equality throughout her life."

As a woman married to a woman, Jones has a passion and dedication to equality for all LGBTQ+ individuals, according to her website.

Jasmine Schneider, Candidate for Davenport Mayor

A lifelong resident of Davenport, Jasmine Schneider is running for mayor in the upcoming election.

She has always been strong in her opinions and "believes that everybody should be free to live their life how they should choose without fear of repercussions or ossification by the general public," according to the press release. This passion is what is fueling her run for Davenport mayor at only 19 years old.

Alexandra Dermody, Head Organizer of "We Say Gay" Rally and Davenport City Council Candidate

Alexandra Dermody is a community organizer and local advocate in the Quad Cities. She is also a nonprofit director and small business owner.

Dermody is running for Davenport's City Council and "aspires to bring better representation to her community and uplift the voices of LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and women who have historically been marginalized."

Nino Erba, Former Candidate for Dubuque City Council in 2019

Nino Erba is a former candidate for Dubuque's city council and an active member of the Dubuque Chapter of the NAACP.

After overcoming a difficult childhood from being gay and on the autism spectrum, Erba is "fully committed to making sure that no one who's LGBT faces the same trauma that he did," the press release said. He plans to run for mayor of Dubuque in 2025.



