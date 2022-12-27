Snowstar opens its doors to hundreds of guests for beginning of 2022-2023 season

Ski season started at Snowstar on Tuesday, Dec. 17 as hundreds of guests arrived to challenge the slopes.

ANDALUSIA, Ill — For the first time this season, Snowstar is offering skiing opportunities. Hundreds of skiers arrived on the first day to take on the slopes offered at the park.

“Our team of people have made numerous improvements last three years. We want the best experience for our guests" Snowstar co-owner Doug Harper said.

Harper took over the park in 2019 and said there has been a steady increase in visitors each year.

Over 40 features are offered at the park, such as 15 skiing trails that cover more than 28 acres. For those new to the sport, Snowstar offers ski lessons and other activities.

Each year, thousands of skiers visit the park. For some like Sawyer Mital, Snowstar is a second home.

"It's kind of like home territory for learn how to ski since I was young," Mital said. "Thanks to my dad; he's the reason why I love the sport so much."

Mital says he's been in skis for more than 13 years. He always looks forward to the season and encourages for everyone to try it once.

"It's nice to finally knock the dust off and go down the hills," Mital said.

Harper expects around 90,000 to 120,000 guests to visit Snowstar in the 2022-2023 season.

