'We find the unbeaten path': a local off-road cycling group celebrates Global Fat Bike Day

Friends of Off-Road Cycling always celebrates the wide-tired bikes, perfect for going off the beaten path, with a group ride on the first Saturday of December.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dec. 5 was Global Fat Bike Day, meant to celebrate the wide-tire bikes that are perfect for off-road cruising. To properly celebrate, a local nonprofit gathered for a fat bike ride from Davenport's riverfront to Credit Island.

Invented to allow riders a smooth ride over difficult terrains, including snow, mud, grass, sand and more, the fat bike is now a popular among mountain biking communities, and those who wish to deviate from the beaten path. In the Quad Cities, local nonprofit 'Friends of Off-Road Cycling,' or FORC (pronounced like "fork"), works to make mountain biking more accessible by working with land management agencies, building courses, and fostering a community.

Every year, on the first Saturday of December - no matter what the weather throws at them - the group meets for their Global Fat Bike Day ride. While years past have drawn upwards of 150 riders, the pandemic stunted this years' numbers a little bit. But FORC president, Aaron Griesenbeck still expected a large crowd.

"These bikes create community," he said. "In the winter, they get you outside to get some fresh air. Doesn't matter how cold or wet it is, on the first Saturday of December, this is what we do."

A little over 70 bikers attended this year's two and a half mile ride, but many chose to take their unbeaten path... a little further off the road, and make their own ride to, from, and around Credit Island.

"We make our own way through," said Griesenbeck.

And to FORC, it's not about how long the ride is.

"We don't look for the beaten path. We go through the woods with no defined path. We'll drop down to the river's edge along the sand and go into the river. The size of these tires allows you to float across anything," he said.