The search continues Friday morning for two tubers after their group of nine went over the Duke Energy dam on the Dan River. Three died and four were rescued.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — The search for two missing tubers along the Dan River in Eden continues Friday morning. Rockingham County emergency officials are searching the area with two boats and a helicopter.

Three people died and four others were rescued after a group of nine tubers went over a dam on the Dan River in Eden Wednesday. Two tubers are still missing.

A Helicopter team assisting with the search. Flying over the Draper Landing area in search of the 2 missing. (3 people died 4 were rescued)

The four survivors were taken to a hospital.

"Though the outcome is tragic for these people that have been recovered, at least for their families, there's some closure. And our crews out here tonight have done an outstanding job," Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said.

Cates said nine people went into the river upstream from a Duke Energy dam just before dark Wednesday night. He said everyone was floating on their own inner tubes when they went over the dam.

In an update Friday morning, Cates said there is signage on the river that warns about the dam downstream.

"People usually get out before the dam," Cates said.

We still don't know why the tubers did not get out of the water before reaching the dam.

It wasn't until around 3:15 p.m. Thursday that Duke Energy workers saw someone at the bottom of the dam and called 911.

Four people were found and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three others were found dead. Officials said their bodies were found about three miles downstream from the dam. Two people are still missing.

Cates said despite the late start, he is proud of the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

"We're going to stay positive that we can do a rescue rather than a recovery, and we're going to stay positive until we find otherwise," he said.

The search area stretches from the Duke Energy plant to the Virginia border. Multiple agencies are helping and the efforts to bring the remaining tubers home continue Friday morning.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest updates as we know more.

