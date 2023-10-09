Water turned off in West Burlington following water main break

City officials say a boil order will likely follow once the initial repairs are completed.

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Some residents of West Burlington are missing water service to their homes.

According to officials with the city of West Burlington, a water main broke in the Beaverdale subdivision. As a result, crews shut off water to the subdivision until workers are able to repair the damage.

The main break won't affect fire hydrants, and the West Burlington Fire Department has been made aware of the issue.

City officials said that a boil order will likely follow once the initial repairs are completed, but the order is not currently in effect.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.