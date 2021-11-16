Water main break closes 18th Street on Sunday in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A water main break Sunday afternoon in Bettendorf closed a street for several hours.
Iowa American Water External Affairs Manager Lisa Reisen said an 8-inch water main broke and began spewing water Sunday, Nov. 14 on 18th Street between Spruce Hills and Tech drives.
The area was closed to traffic until 9 p.m., and all customer water service was also restored at that time.
Bettendorf Public Library announced it was closed Sunday due to the break.
Iowa American Water crews were on site for most of Monday cleaning up the break and the debris left behind on the roadway.
