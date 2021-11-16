Water main break closes 18th Street on Sunday in Bettendorf

A section of the street between Spruce Hills and Tech drives was closed until 9 p.m. Sunday.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A water main break Sunday afternoon in Bettendorf closed a street for several hours.

Iowa American Water External Affairs Manager Lisa Reisen said an 8-inch water main broke and began spewing water Sunday, Nov. 14 on 18th Street between Spruce Hills and Tech drives.

The area was closed to traffic until 9 p.m., and all customer water service was also restored at that time.

Bettendorf Public Library announced it was closed Sunday due to the break.