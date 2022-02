A boil order is in effect for the whole village of Carbon Cliff after a water main break near Merry Road and Old Colona Road on Tuesday.

In the afternoon on February 1, local officials announced that a boil order is in effect for the whole town after a water main break near Merry Road and Old Colona Road.

Residents in Merry Oaks may also experience low water pressure.