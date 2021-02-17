x
Watchdog files lawsuit against group backing Iowa Sen. Ernst

Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit against Iowa Values on Friday.
Credit: AP
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to the media after the Republican's weekly Senate luncheon, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — An election watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit in Washington claiming the Iowa-based nonprofit organization Iowa Values violated election laws by failing to register as a political committee while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the reelection of Sen. Joni Ernst

Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit on Friday. 

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare that Iowa Values became a political committee as of June 2019 and order the group to register, file documents and provide information on fundraising and expenditures. 

The lawsuit also seeks a civil penalty against Iowa Values along with court and attorney fee costs.

