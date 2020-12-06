Watch: Quad Cities Marathon goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

Joe Moreno, Race Director gave a press briefing Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon will go virutal.

Race Director, Joe Moreno said Friday the race board decided to go virtual to protect the health of volunteers and participants.

"I would like to say we were forced into this position, but in fact it was an easy choice," Moreno said. "You try to look for the positives. One of those positives is you can sleep in, you have a great restroom facility. There's a lot of good things we can do with this virtual approach."

Moreno noted the QC Marathon is a nonprofit that raises funds for prostate cancer and provides shoes for local children.

The race was originally scheduled for Sept. 26-27.

"Run your race the way you want to, when you want to and where you want to," Moreno said.