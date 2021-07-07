Amazon is coming to the Quad Cities
Quad Cities Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler announced this addition to the area on Wednesday, July 7.
Amazon is coming to the Quad Cities.
The company is building a robotics fulfillment center, expected to open in 2022.
Watch the announcement below:
Amazon in the Quad Cities: Location
Amazon is expected to build a facility in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, which is near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Interstate 80.
The construction is estimated to cost $250 million. It will be a 640,000 sq. ft. facility set on 158 acres of land.
Crews have been working to prep the site for construction. The center is expected to launch in 2022.
Here is a map of where the facility will go, within the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.
According to a statement from the City of Davenport and QC Chamber, Davenport agreed to make $3.9 million in upgrades to street infrastructure surrounding the facility.
To help make this possible, the City of Davenport applied for a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation, which will cover 60% of the cost. The rest will be paid for using the city's general fund and bonds abated by TIF funds.
The following improvements will be made for this project:
- Reconstruct and install new turn lanes on north Division Street next to the project site
- Improve intersection at Hillandale Road & Research Parkway with the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center
- Improve intersection at the center’s entrance at Northwest Boulevard & Hillandale Road
- Improve intersection at Northwest Boulevard & West 76th Street
Amazon in the Quad Cities: Economic Impact
Paul Rumler said each year that Amazon is operating in the Quad Cities, there will be a $148 million impact on the area. That number is calculated using jobs and payroll estimations.
That puts Amazon among the top 15 companies in the Quad Cities, in terms of the number of jobs.
"Guess what that means," said Rumler, "there're going to be businesses that will prosper as a result of Amazon being here. Think about the suppliers. The people that will be building this building will be here in the in the Quad Cities area; that's going to have a big impact. And the Quad Cities Chamber is all about keeping it QC, so we're encouraging Amazon to do as much business with our local companies and our local businesses as possible, to make the make this a Quad Cities project."
Amazon is expected to hire 1,000 workers with wages starting at $16 per hour.
Amazon in the Quad Cities: Working There
Fulfillment workers at the Davenport facility will pack and ship small things like books, toys, electronics and household items.
Along with a starting wage of $16 per hour, full-time employees are eligible for benefits including medical, vision, and dental as well as a 401(k) with 50% company match.
Amazon employees can take up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave. Learn more about Amazon's Employee and Family Assistance Program
Amazon in the Quad Cities: Why Davenport?
Rumler said the chamber has been working for the last several years to strategize and place initiatives that would grow the area's gross domestic product and population.
"We in the Quad Cities Chamber know that we're in a race for economic prosperity and talent," he said.
He said the chamber joined the efforts of this deal in November of 2020.
"We got a call about a major deal looking in the Midwest," he said, "and they wanted to be close to their customers they wanted to have a good transportation network that they could access their Midwest region, and have a workforce. And there's no better location in the Quad Cities for that."
Amazon's Regional PR Manager, Caitlin Polochak, said being in the Quad Cities would help the company "continue to serve customers with great delivery options."
"We appreciate the support from state and local leaders who have made Amazon's growth in Iowa possible," said Polochak.
“The City of Davenport is excited to welcome Amazon to the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. “Their investment in our community shows that Davenport is the ideal place for companies to locate and grow businesses. We look forward to this project adding to the vibrancy of our local economy.”