Watch: Key takeaways from Moline Mayor Acri's State of the City address

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri released a pre-recorded State of the City address Monday highlighting several local businesses and discussing some of the city's broader goals.

Here are some key takeaways from the March 15, 2021 address:

- Acri said the city's main priority is developing the land around the Interstate 74 bridge with more businesses to create more jobs. The Urban Land Institute is consulting the city on development.

- "Moline's best days are indeed ahead of us," Acri said. The mayor attributed the city's 50% debt reduction to smarter usage of tax dollars.

- Acri noted the city's budget will continue to include developing the Moline business park near the Quad Cities International Airport.

- Acri said the city is actively working on "improving the delivery of services, solving the red water issue, creating a five-year budget with enhanced reporting to the residents, recruitment of key staff and the developing the culture of customer service."

- Maria Ontiveros, President and Co-founder of Mercado on Fifth, highlighted the new indoor market located at 421 12th Street in Moline.

- Dwight Ford, Director of Project Now discussed the organization's work making e-learning accessible throughout the city.

"This last year has brought unprecedented challenges and hardships to so many Moliners," Acri said.