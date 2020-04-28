x
Watch: First moments after 2019 Davenport flood breach caught on Facebook Live

Meteorologist Eric Sorensen was first on the scene when the levee broke, flooding downtown Davenport.
Credit: WQAD

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It was just after 3:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The record flood waters from the Mississippi River had overtaken a Hesco barrier installed along River Drive. 

Scroll down to see the video

Within minutes, a portion of Downtown Davenport was underwater, cars left abandoned along the streets, people being rescued from buildings in the flood zone, and countless businesses doing everything the could to keep the waters from breaking down their doors. 

It took months for some businesses to reopen, some never did and others moved to different locations. 

Here's where it all started. Take a look back.

Beyond words! The flood barriers failed, inundating much of downtown Davenport.

Posted by WQAD Eric Sorensen on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

