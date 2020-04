Crews started knocking down the former Kraft plant in Davenport on Tuesday, April 28.

The Oscar Mayer/Kraft plant is coming down in Davenport.

The demolition has been a long-time coming for the old Oscar Mayer plant on West River Drive and Marquette Street. The facility has sat idle for years.