WATCH: A tour of the free splash pads around the Quad Cities metro

MOLINE, Ill. — Looking for a place to beat the heat this summer? The Quad Cities metro area has seven parks with free water features that will get you sprayed or soaked!

Bass Street Landing in Moline is located at the start of 17th Street in downtown. This spray area features statues of little fishermen, who spray water when activated. The area is especially popular during the Landing's Thursday night concert series, which run through early September 2021.

Featuring beautiful views of the Mississippi River, the fountains at Schwiebert Riverfront Park are a favorite of Rock Islanders. The park's address is 101 17th Street, Rock Island. The fountain area has sprayers from the ground and side, plus a small pool at one end to dip your toes in.

In 2018, Bettendorf added a splash pad to its Lincoln Park. The zero-entry spray area is one large circle filled with fountains and spray guns. The park is located at 951 27th St in Bettendorf.

There are 3 parks in Davenport that have 'spray features,' small but just enough to cool you off! Goose Creek Park, at 6000 Scott Street in Davenport, has a set of three arches that spray you with a fine mist.

Both Petersen Park (3005 W Central Park Ave.) and Cork Hill Park (1100 Farnam St.) in Davenport have singular arches that give a good soaking. There are timer knobs on nearby boxes that need to be turned on in order to activate the spray.

And lastly, but arguably one of the most popular, is Centennial Spray Park. It is located along the riverfront in Davenport at 315 S. Marquette Street. There are two distinct play areas, one featuring 10-12 foot tall soakers, the other with smaller ground fountains. The park also has picnic tables with umbrellas and benches for plenty of seating.

If you're just outside the Quad Cities metro area:

Walcott, Iowa also has a free community splash pad. It is located at Wescott Park, near the corner of W. James Street and N. Parker St.

Geneseo Park District also runs a splash pad. It is free for residents within the district and aquatic center members and costs $3 for non-park district residents. Admission is held to 60 participants maximum, with limited hours this season. The pool's address is 541 E North St. in Geneseo, IL.