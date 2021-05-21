Watch: A restored one-room schoolhouse in Bettendorf is set to reopen to the public

The one-room schoolhouse was built in 1873 for $1,500 and held around 30 students, ranging in ages from 5 to 14 years old.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A local historic site is set to reopen to the public, after a year being closed due to the pandemic.

The Forest Grove School No. 5 is located in northeast Bettendorf, Iowa. It sits near quiet farmland between Pleasant Valley subdivisions and the booming TBK Bank Sports Complex area.

The one-room schoolhouse was built in 1873 for $1,500.

The school held around 30 students, ranging in ages from 5 to 14 years old.

The school closed in 1957 and was later acquired by a preservation group named Forest Grove School Preservation.

The group has worked to preserve the school to its 1920s appearance, both inside and out.

The school was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

The pandemic slowed their work with the public but they have continued to make improvements. In the past year, they have added a custom sign and flagpole and have restored the swing sets!

Starting May 22, 2021, they plan to be open to the public every Saturday from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

They hope to expand those hours once they train more volunteers.

You can find the school at 24040 195th St, Bettendorf, Iowa. It sits near the intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Criswell Street.