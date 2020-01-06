Warren man arrested after alcohol-influenced ATV accident

The crash notably injured at least two of the ATV's four riders.

A man was arrested after an ATV crash in rural Warren, Illinois that injured at least two people Saturday night.

The Jo Daviess County Dispatch Center received the report of the ATV accident on North Bellevue Street in rural Warren at about 10:26 p.m.

Jo Daviess County Deputies arrived at the scene to find the vehicle rolled over 30 yards into a crop field after the the driver lost control on a sharp curve and left the roadway.

Of the vehicle's four occupants, one was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries, another was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, and the remaining two refused medical treatment.

One of the refusals came from the vehicle's driver, 28-year-old Warren resident Richard Kent, who deputies say was found to be under the influence of alcohol.