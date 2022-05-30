x
Horse killed in Warren County crash Sunday morning

The driver reportedly was speeding on 140th Street when he struck a horse that was on the road, resulting in its death.
Credit: MGN

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. — A horse is dead after a Galesburg man crashed into it while driving in rural Warren County on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Illinois State Police, at about 8:38 a.m. on May 29, 35-year-old Eric Hanson was driving on 140th Street just south of 160th Avenue when he collided with a horse that was in the roadway.

The horse was killed on impact. Authorities did not say if Hanson sustained any notable injuries.

It is currently unknown why the horse was loose in the roadway.

Police said Hanson was driving at a high rate of speed, and cited him for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. 

