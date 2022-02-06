Warren County crash hospitalizes Galesburg man early Sunday

A Galesburg man suffered life-threatening injuries after being thrown from his car in a crash in rural Warren County.

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. — A Galesburg man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries are being thrown out of his car in a crash early Sunday in Warren County.

According to the Illinois State Police, at about 1:06 a.m. on February 6, 43-year old Ryan Byrd from Galesburg was travelling east on Route 34 about three quarters of a mile east of 100th Street when his car ran off the road.

It then struck the embankment on the south ditch and rolled over, throwing Byrd from the car in the process.

He suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in the process, and was flown to the hospital.

ISP later charged Byrd with Aggravated DUI, among other traffic charges.