18-year-old driver dead after Warren County crash

An 18-year-old man from Knoxville, Illinois is dead after crashing his car into a garbage truck in the opposite lane.
In a press release, Illinois State Police say that the passenger car was travelling westbound on Illinois 164 in Warren County at about 12:44 p.m. on Monday, February 15.
The car reportedly drifted into the eastbound lane, where it was then struck by a garbage truck.
Each vehicle contained an additional passenger. The driver of the car, an 18-year-old from Knoxville, was pronounced dead after the crash.
The condition of the passengers and the truck driver was not released, as was the name of the deceased.
The crash is still under investigation.