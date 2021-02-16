18-year-old driver dead after Warren County crash

The car crossed into the opposite lane and was struck by a garbage truck, killing the 18-year-old driver.

An 18-year-old man from Knoxville, Illinois is dead after crashing his car into a garbage truck in the opposite lane.

In a press release, Illinois State Police say that the passenger car was travelling westbound on Illinois 164 in Warren County at about 12:44 p.m. on Monday, February 15.

The car reportedly drifted into the eastbound lane, where it was then struck by a garbage truck.

Each vehicle contained an additional passenger. The driver of the car, an 18-year-old from Knoxville, was pronounced dead after the crash.

The condition of the passengers and the truck driver was not released, as was the name of the deceased.