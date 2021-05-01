Iowa grain storage fire spans late 2020 into 2021

Wapello Fire and Rescue originally responded to a fire on Dec. 29, 2020 at Farmers Elevator and Exchange in Wapello, IA.

WAPELLO, Iowa — A fire in a Wapello grain storage building was completely extinguished after several days of work seeped from one year into the next.

Wapello Fire and Rescue originally responded to a fire just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2020 at Farmers Elevator and Exchange at 105 Highway 61 North, Wapello, IA, a Facebook post they made said.

Flames and heavy smoke were coming from a flat grain storage building that contained around 350,000 bushels of corn, the post said.

Crews were reportedly only able to access the catwalk via a 50-foot tall catwalk. Due to freezing rain and snow and the limited access to the fire, help from Morning Sun Fire Department was requested, the post said.

Crews were able to cool the surface of the corn pile, but needed to remove the pile from the building to completely extinguish the fire. Gregerson Salvage, Inc. from Waubay, South Dakota helped remove the grain.

Fire crews returned to extinguish flames as needed throughout the following days.

Salvage crews arrived Jan. 1, 2021 to remove corn from the storage building. Fire crews remained on scene overnight to extinguish flames during this process.

The scene was under control just before 9 a.m. Jan. 2, 2021.

A total of 18 firefighters responded to this incident working a combined 188-hours, the post said. There were no injuries.