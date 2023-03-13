3 dead following head-on collision on Interstate 80 Friday night

Investigators are still looking into which way each driver was traveling when the crash happened.

WALCOTT, Iowa — Three people are dead and another is injured following a head-on collision near Walcott along Interstate 80 Friday night.

The crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. A Volkswagon and Chevrolet collided head-on in the inside lane of I-80 eastbound near mile marker 284.

The report says that the direction of travel for each vehicle is unknown at this time.

Those killed in the accident include:

Tameka D. Payney, 46, of Rock Island, Illinois.

Jessica E. Carr, 34, of Fresno, California.

Brina Y. Anderson-Yoder, 23, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The crash report says none of the three killed were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

One Davenport woman did survive the crash. She was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The report says she was wearing a seatbelt and it saved her life.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Davenport Police Department, Walcott Fire and EMS, and Scott County Sheriff's Office are continuing the investigation.