Iowans on both sides of the aisle plan to stray away from their previous affiliations this election season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is taking a look at how many Iowans are staying loyal to their party choice from last election.

Local 5's Eva Andersen asked you how many voted for President Trump in the first election and this year are voting for Biden; conversely, she asked who did not vote for Trump last election and are choosing him this time around.

People in both categories told Local 5 making the switch has shaken things up with their social circles.

Dwain Noffke is a retired farmer in Webster City.

In 2016 he wanted to elect someone who could jumpstart the economy, so he chose Trump.

"He knows business inside and out," said Noffke. "Well, he wrote the Art of the Deal."

But Dwain thinks the President broke his deal with Americans this year.

He feels Trump put lives at risk by not taking COVID-19 seriously.

"This is a deadly virus," Noffke said. "It does need attention. That needs to be the priority. He's more interested in being re-elected than he is in working with COVIID or working with what's best for the people of the United States."

This year Dwain is for Biden, making him one of approximately 20 percent of Americans who have changed parties in the past two years, according to PEW Research Center.

They say the number number of people switching to lean more liberal is about the same as those switching to lean more conservative, like Belinda James.

"I plan on voting for Trump," James said.

It's a change from last election when she voted for an independent candidate, not yet sold on the business man.

"I was unsure about Trump because a lot of times he seemed like a bully," James said.

But over the past three and a half years she feels Trump has proven to be an effective leader.

The 58-year-old says she saw a big boost in her paycheck, which she attributes to his tax reform bill.

"That really helped me out quite a bit from being the person that's kind of running paycheck-to-paycheck to someone who could actually put a little bit away in savings," James said.

Something both Noffke and James would like to see this election season is more civility and a little unity, no matter someone's favored party.

"We're the United States, we're not the Trump states or the Biden states or Kanye West states," Noffke said. "We are the United States. We have to fix it united."

Noffke said he already cast his vote for Biden by voting early with an absentee ballot. He says that on paper, he's a registered Republican but he does not associate with the Republican party or wish to formally tie himself to any affiliation.