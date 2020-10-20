What you need to know for the General Election in Illinois

The Public Information Officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections joins us live Wednesday morning, October 21st.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois voters are either going to the polls or voting by mail in the 2020 general election.

If you haven't voted early already in Illinois, we've got all the information you need Wednesday, October 21st during Good Morning Quad Cities. Matt Dietrich, the Public Information Officer of the Illinois State Board of Elections joins me live Wednesday at 6:20 a.m.