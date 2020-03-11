Rock Island County election officials stay busy to keep voting safe amid high, continuous traffic

"I've never seen so many people, in my ten years, show up for weekend voting."

Rock Island County election officials and workers have been busy the in the days leading up to the election; not just with COVID-19 safety measures, but with high amounts of traffic over several days.

Poll workers made safety a top priority this year; supplying extra hand sanitizer, face shields, and masks, wiping down surfaces, such as booths and pens, and maintaining social distancing and mask guidelines at polling places.

Rock Island County has four supply runners moving between the polling places to keep the materials stocked. Poll workers had to repeat all these safety process several times a day to keep voters safe.

Voters expressed satisfaction with the diligent actions taken by election workers after walking out of the polls.

County Clerk Karen Kinney expresses that this election cycle has been a unique challenge, and that it's been the one of her career.

"Oh, weekend voting was tremendous. I've never seen so many people, in my ten years, show up for weekend voting," Kinney said.