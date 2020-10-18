Rock Island County expands early voting hours and adds location

County Clerk Karen Kinney is adding a voting location at the WIU location in Moline and keeping the Clerk's Office open later.

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney is expanding early voting opportunities in response to record numbers.

The RICO Clerk's Office will remain open until 7 p.m. on weeknights from Monday, October 19 through November 2, as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends of October 24 - 25 and October 31 - November 1.

Additionally Kinney is opening an early voting location at the Moline campus of Western Illinois University that will be opening on October 19 and lasting through Friday, October 30. It will be open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Due to COVID, we are asking voters at all our voting facilities to please wear a mask and keep a distance of 6 feet between each voter,” Kinney said. Staff will be sanitizing voting stations and other surfaces.