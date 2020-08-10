Find your county's sample ballot here.

The 2020 general election on Tuesday, November 3 will ask voters in the Quad Cities area not only to elect a president, but also electing representatives at the federal level; in Iowa, a representative in the U.S. Senate and in Illinois a representative in the U.S. House.

At the state level, representatives Tony McCombie and Mike Halpin are rematching previous challengers in the 71st District and 72nd District, respectively.

At the county level, some voters will be faced with questions regarding the Constitution. In Rock Island County a Second Amendment Advisory question is on the ballot. In Scott County voters will decide if they are in favor of a convention to revise the Constitution.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, a higher rate of ballots are expected to be cast by mail than in elections past. The polls are also open for in-person voting early and on Election Day.

Here's a list of sample ballots in counties within the WQAD viewing area:

Illinois

Henderson

Mercer