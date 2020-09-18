The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed voters toward mail-in voting. How will you cast your vote?

The 2020 general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, but that doesn't mean voters have to wait until that day to cast their ballots.

In both Illinois and Iowa, voters have three options to get their vote in: Vote early in-person, vote in person on Election Day, or send in a mail-in ballot. Mail-in ballots

In Rock Island County, County Clerk Karen Kinney said she is encouraging people to vote by mail to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to get ballots in as early as possible to avoid issues with the postal service.