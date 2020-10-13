Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield will go face-to-face in a debate Thursday, October 15.

Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield are competing for a U.S. senate seat in Iowa. The two will face off in a debate on Thursday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m. The 90-minute debate will be held in Des Moines, and will be the third and final debate before the November 3 election.

Ernst has been in office since 2015. In November of 2014 she became the first woman to serve a federal elected office from Iowa. She was also the first female combat veteran to be elected to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Greenfield announced her run against Ernst in June of 2019. Her campaign website says she's "a farm kid with farm kid values." She is the president of a small, family-owned property management company called Colby Interests.

Here's how you can watch the debate:

The debate will air on WQAD News 8 at 6:30. The debate will also be streamed live in this post, so visit WQAD.com at debate time.

