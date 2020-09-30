Counties where voters elected Barack Obama twice and then switched parties to elect Donald Trump in 2016 are called "Pivot Counties."

Historically, Iowa has been a swing state. Since 1972, Iowa voters have cast their presidential election ballots for Republicans six times and for Democrats six times.

Looking at the three most recent presidential elections, Iowa voters in 31 out of the state's 99 counties elected Barack Obama twice, and then switched to elect Donald Trump in 2016. This partisan flip-flop has earned these counties the title of "Pivot Counties, according to BallotPedia.

This pivot was mostly seen on the eastern half of the state, and includes counties surrounding the Quad Cities: Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Clinton, Cedar, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee Counties. Scott County did not pivot.

In Illinois, 11 of the state's 102 counties are considered pivot counties. This includes mostly counties surrounding the Quad Cities: Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Knox, Fulton, Henry, Whiteside, Carroll, and Jo Daviess Counties. Rock Island County did not pivot.