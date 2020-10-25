What it would mean to have an Iowa Constitutional Convention

On their ballots, Iowans are being asked if there should be a Constitutional Convention.

Iowans have a relatively rare question on their ballots this fall.

It asks, "Shall there be a convention to revise the constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?"

Plainly speaking, this question is asking if Iowans think there need to be changes made to the state constitution and if there should be a convention to make those changes.

This question automatically appears on the ballot every 10 years. If it passes, lawmakers could present new amendments or changes to the current state constitution at a convention. Voters get to make the last call on any of those changes.

There have only been three constitutional conventions, according to the Iowa Legislature website. They happened in 1844, 1846 and 1857. The past five times this question has popped up, Iowans have voted no.

The first convention in 1844 was held to establish the state constitution after Iowa became a state. Voters rejected the first constitution lawmakers came up with, mainly because they didn't like how the state's boundaries were drawn. So the second one was held in 1846. Voters approved that constitution.

According to the State Library of Iowa, the constitution voters approved in 1857 is still in effect. The core change allowed lawmakers to propose and pass amendments without a constitutional convention. Lawmakers have amended the document 46 times now, although the core elements of the document remain in place.