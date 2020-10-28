Government offices and schools will be closed on Election Day.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A bill passed in 2020 makes the General Election an official holiday in Illinois. With this declaration, most government offices and school teachers will get the day off. That doesn't, however, include any election authorities across the state.

The Illinois House and Senate passed the measure on May 21 and 22, respectively, with a 72-43 vote and a 37-19 vote.

Schools that at as polling places may remain open for voting purposes only.

Also included in the bill were conditions to expand early voting hours at permanent polling places and to send vote by mail applications to all recent voters.

Under the new law, the Illinois State Board of Elections was required to: