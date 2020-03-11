Early morning voters get up before dawn to make their voices heard

There was a long line out of the Camden Centre in Milan before the polls even opened Election Day morning.

MILAN, Illinois — Some people were up before the sun rose on Election Day to get in line and cast their votes in Milan, Illinois.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. but a line of about four dozen people stretched outside the Camden Centre.

Nina Collis was first in line.

"Well, I'm 71," she said. "Ever since I could vote, I've voted in every election."

She says it's her civic duty to cast her vote.

"Put it in the hands of God, and vote my convictions," she said. "And I believe other people will do that."

The feelings were generally positive Tuesday morning.

"I feel fine," said Fyron Hazen. "Great. It's a great day to be alive. A great day to be voting, voice my opinion."

Others had some uncertainty about Election Day and the days to follow.

"Things going on in the past of rioting and looting and statue stuff," said Steve Rogers. "So I really, really think we're in a crazy time. And it's very important for everyone to vote."

But everyone agreed they had to do their part to vote for themselves and the nation.

"Make sure that you know what you're voting for," Rogers said. "And just because you're angry at somebody or something, you have to know the facts."