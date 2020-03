Villarreal Nieman defeated three other Democratic challengers Tuesday, March 17.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Four people were on the ballot for the Democratic nomination for State's Attorney.

Ronald Stradt, Calvin Dane, Herb Schultz, and incumbent Dora Villarreal Nieman ran Tuesday, March 17.

Nieman won with 45% of the vote. Schultz had 29. Dane had 17, and Stradt had 9.