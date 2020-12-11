Democrat to seek full recount in tight US House race in Iowa

A Democrat trailing by 47 votes in the nation’s tightest congressional race says her campaign will request a full recount across the southeastern Iowa district.

Rita Hart’s campaign noted Thursday, November 12 that her contest against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been marked by two tabulation errors that, when discovered, flipped the lead between back and forth in recent days.

Hart campaign manager Zach Meunier says that voters “deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted” and the campaign will request recounts in all 24 counties in the district.

“Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation,” said Campaign Manager Zach Meunier. "Given the errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, we are moving forward today with requests for a complete recount of each precinct in the Second Congressional District to make sure all results have been reported accurately. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election."

Whoever wins will take over for Democrat Dave Loebsack, who has represented the district since 2007.

He announced back in 2019 that he would not run for re-election.