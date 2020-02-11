How local absentee ballots are prepared for counting ahead of Election Day

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — With record numbers of absentee ballots streaming in, some county election officials in the Quad Cities are working to get them ready for counting.
Roxanna Moritz, the Scott County Auditor, says she's gotten more than 60,000 absentee ballots.
Workers over the weekend starting prepping those ballots for counting by opening the outer envelopes and making sure the actual ballots were securely inside a secrecy envelope.
Workers then put them in bins and resealed them to await counting on Monday and Tuesday.
"The majority of most of our election is gonna be in the early voting, so it'll be nice and it'll be a load off of the auditor's shoulders going into Tuesday," Moritz says.
In Rock Island County, County Clerk Karen Kinney says they're seeing record numbers of absentee ballots.
Her team is prepping them by making sure they were submitted properly. She says they won't start counting ballots until after the polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.