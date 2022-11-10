Rock Island County lowers district count to 19 as voting season nears

The change has taken almost ten years: the number of districts in Rock Island will decrease from 25 to 19.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This voting season, Rock Island County will have a smaller board.

The board used to have 25 districts, but now, it's down t 19.

Voters overwhelmingly approved to downsize the county board in 2012, but changes in the agreement delayed the move.

Officials said they also needed the 2020 census data for planning.

The downsizing was originally planned to create 15 districts, but board member Drue Mielke, who will represent District 8, said it was a bipartisan agreement to stay at the larger total of 19.

"The reason why we didn't get to 15 is because of the loss of rural representation," Mielke said. "Because 15 districts; they're by population, that would nullify any rural districts."

Drue added that the board wanted to make sure smaller communities, like farming or Hispanic communities, are uniquely represented.

Out of the 19 districts, only four will be contested. 13 will automatically elect Democrats, and two will automatically elect Republicans.