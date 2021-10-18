Give a dog a vote: Sterling's community service dog competes in K9 contest

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling's community service dog is competing against other helpful doggos across the U.S. for a share of the Aftermath K9 Grant.
Aftermath, with a little help from public voting, will divvy up $25,000 to 10 law enforcement agencies or first responders for use towards their K9 units. A vote for Brinkley means funds toward the Sterling Police Department's K9 unit.
Brinkley, a 4-year-old Golden Retriever, joined the Sterling police back in 2017. According to the City of Sterling website, Brinkley's job as a community service animal is to help foster relationships in the community. During her working hours, she attends community events, visits with children at the schools and provides comfort and support to her Sterling police family.
The voting period for Aftermath's K9 grant will begin 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 and close at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. You can submit your vote for Brinkley on the grant's website, via Instagram or Facebook once every 24 hours - adding up to a potential three votes for the pup each day.