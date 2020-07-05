Von Maur to reopen at Davenport's NorthPark Mall

One of NorthPark Mall's anchor stores, Von Maur, is set to open on Friday, May 8 with shortened hours.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of NorthPark Mall's anchor stores, Von Maur, is set to open on Friday, May 8 with shortened hours.

This announcement comes after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds eased up on restrictions across the state to start reopening some businesses.

According to a spokesperson from the company, Von Maur employees will undergo daily health screenings and practice social distancing. The company is using contactless payment methods, will offer curbside service options and will vamp up hygiene practices, following strict sanitizing and cleaning procedures after each customer transaction.

"We are cautiously taking our first steps toward resuming business," said Melody Wright, Chief Operating Officer. "Our priority remains the health and well-being of our employees, customers, and the communities that we serve. Von Maur is committed to providing a safe environment for those that visit our stores when they open.”

Their hours upon reopening will be 11 a.m. 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.