The United Way of the Quad Cities and AARP are making sure as many people as possible get the help they need when filing their taxes. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is an annual initiative, but there are some changes this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who make less than $57,000 a year are eligible for free tax preparation assistance. In the last two years combined, more than $10,000 have been served through this program, which was cut short last year because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Instead of sitting with a certified volunteer through the process, those who qualify just drop off all their documents.

"(We want to) limit that face-to-face interaction and social distance our preparers so we can keep everyone safe," VITA Manager Melissa Gesing says.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center is one of the tax preparation sites, and the center's executive director Jerry Jones says the individuals and families who visit are in need.

"While the (income) threshold is high, we've seen many families come in with an average income of $23,000," Jones says.

He says when tax filing fees add up that takes away from families who are struggling.

"Those are dollars that'll be used for basic needs, food clothing and shelter," Jones says.

It's all about making sure sure everyone's taxes are done right.

"We believe that everyone deserves a chance to get that refund back that they're owed," Gesing says.