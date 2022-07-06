QCA ranks No. 11 on list of metros with most musicians, singers per population

According to Vivid Seats, there are about 48 musicians and singers per every 100,000 jobs in the Quad Cities area.

MOLINE, Ill. — Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, ticket seller Vivid Seats ranked metropolitan areas by their number of singers and musicians for every 1,000 jobs.

The Quad Cities area came in at No. 11 on the Top 22 list, with approximately 48 musicians and singers per every 100,000 jobs. The number of musicians and singers was limited to full- and part-time employees based in the cities listed, not traveling acts.

According to Vivid Seats, the Quad Cities originally took up musical influences from travelers on Mississippi riverboats as they navigated between Minnesota and New Orleans. Over time, the region became a welcoming home to musicians due to its number of music festivals and concert venues.

Peoria, Illinois, also made Vivid Seats' list, coming in at No. 15. According to Vivid Seats, the city is home to about 39 musicians and singers per every 100,000 jobs.

Here's where the Quad Cities and Peoria metros ranked in comparison to other music hubs: