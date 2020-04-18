Virtual meeting being held for the Interstate 80 Mississippi River Bridge

The press release notes that the Illinois and Iowa Departments on Transportation believe the bridge is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation are holding a virtual meeting concerning the state of the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River near LeClaire.

Talking about the bridge, the Illinois DOT said, "The I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River opened in 1966 and is one of three major interstate bridges in the Quad Cities. After repairs and rehabilitations over the years, the structure is reaching the end of its useful life."

The meeting will be introducing a Planning and Environmental Linkages study to assess the state of the bridge that the departments hope to complete by late 2020. In addition to the study, presenters will provide exhibits for review, a survey, and Q&A.