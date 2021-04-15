Virtual Fashion Show to Benefit Dress for Success Quad Cities

The Non-Profit's Annual "Recycle the Runway" Fundraiser is happening Thursday, April 22, 2021

It's time to "Rethink the Future."

That's the theme of the Recycle the Runway 2021, a fashion-forward fundraiser benefitting Dress for Success Quad Cities.

This year's event - which takes place on Earth Day: April 22, 2021 at 6:30pm - will be streamed virtually and feature both new and returning fan-favorite designers, showcasing ensembles crafted from bags of recycled clothing.

You can register here. Tickets start at $35, which includes access to the event and entry to a "Lexus for the Weekend" drawing. You also have the chance to win some great items through a special silent auction, taking place April 15 - April 29.

100% of the proceeds from Recycle the Runway go to Dress for Success Quad Cities, which is focused on empowering women in our community to achieve economic independence through career and professional development.