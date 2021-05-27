St. Johns Catholic Church in ruins after fire

The Catholic church in Viola Illinois caught fire 5 AM Thursday morning, with the cause of the fire unknown.

VIOLA, Ill. — St. John Catholic Church caught on fire around 5 AM Thursday morning. A local man commuting to work discovered the fire before he pulled over to take a video and wait for the fire department.

"I was driving to davenport this morning and I noticed a fire close to Viola and as I got closer I noticed there were not any fire trucks or lights from police cars," Witness, Randy Hale said "So I thought I better stop and see if I need to call the fire department."

By the time the fire department arrived, the front half of the church was already engulfed in flames.

“This is a tragedy for our community,” Father John Thieryoung, a Pastor at St. John stated.

While the front half of the church burnt down completely, the back half still stands. Prior to the fire, the church stood for 47 years. 28 of those years – Father John and Church Trustee, Jim Shivers worked alongside each other.

“We’ve been here about 28 years, but there’s people who have been here all their lives older than us,” said Shivers, “It’s a family and we’ll come back we’ll do good.”

No one was in the church when the fire started, and there have been no injuries in result of the incident.