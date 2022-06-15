Village of Joy under boil order as of June 15

Water can be boiled for at least five minutes before culinary use or drinking purposes. Bottled water is also recommended.

JOY, Illinois — A spokesperson for the Village of Joy, Illinois reports that the entire village is under a boil order until further notice as of June 15.

A short power outage on June 14 knocked the water treatment system offline for under a minute, but the Village needs to turn in water samples before the water is declared safe to drink.

The Center for Disease Control offers these tips for cooking, bathing and other households chores.

